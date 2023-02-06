Industrial, logistics sector leasing grew 8% YoY: CBRE
Delhi-NCR led the absorption with 7.3 mn sq. ft., followed by Mumbai and Bangalore with 6.1 mn sq. ft and 5.2 mn sq. ft in 2022, respectively. The three cities accounted for almost 60% of the leasing activity during the year. All cities recorded stable or increased annual space take-up except Bangalore and Pune
New Delhi: Leasing activity in industrial and logistics sector grew 8% year-on-year (YoY) to touch 31.6 mn sq ft in 2022 despite global headwinds, a slowdown in e-commerce demand and dissipation of the post-pandemic need to hold additional inventories, according to a report by real estate consultant CBRE.
