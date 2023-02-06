Industrial, logistics sector leasing grew 8% YoY: CBRE

Led by improvement in leasing sentiment, sustained demand for investment grade assets, and a rise in input costs, quoted rental values increased on an annual basis in most micro-markets across cities in 2022. Only Chennai and Ahmedabad witnessed stable rents during the year. About 20-30% YoY growth was witnessed in Pimpri – Chinchwad and Chakan – Talegaon, whereas Hyderabad witnessed 23-25% YoY growth in Northern Corridor. Bangalore witnessed rental growth of 18-20% YoY in the Western Corridor.

