India's factory output grew by 4.5% in Feb 2020, up from 2.1% last month, according to new data released by the Central Statistics Office on Thursday. In the same month last year, the output grew by 0.2%. The uptick comes in large part due to rise in production of intermediate goods (22.4%) and primary goods (7.4%).

This is the highest growth in factory production in the last 7 months: the Index of Industrial Production grew by 4.9% in July 2019, the previous high.

Factory output is measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). IIP is a composite index that measures year-on-year change in the production output of selected industrial goods. The index is used to measure the level of monthly industrial activity in the Indian economy and forms a key input in estimating the Gross Value Added of the manufacturing sector for quarterly GDP calculations.

Manufacturing, which contributes over 77% to the IIP figures, expanded by 3.2% compared to 1.6% in Jan 2020. Mining contributes around 14%, and expanded by 10.0% as against 4.3% in Jan 2020, and the electricity sector (8% of IIP) expanded by 8.1% compared to 3.1% in Jan 2020.

13 of the 23 industry groups included in the index were in the black, meaning that they expanded in Feb 2020 compared to the corresponding month last year.

Among the 23 sub-sectors within manufacturing, basic metals had the highest growth at 18.2%, followed by other non-metallic mineral products (8.0%) and chemicals and chemical products (8.0%).

On the other hand, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers had the highest decline of -15.6%, followed by computer, electronic and optical products (-14.8%) and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (-9.9%).

