India's industrial production rose 11.5 per cent in July as low base effect waned, according to official data released on Friday.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output surged 10.5 per cent in July 2021.

In July, the mining output climbed 19.5 per cent and power generation increased 11.1 per cent.

On use-based classification, primary goods saw 12.4 per cent growth in output, while capital goods' production increased 29.5 per cent. Intermediate goods recorded 14.1 per cent increase in production, while infrastructure or construction goods saw 11.6 per cent rise in production.

Production of consumer durables increased 20.2 per cent during July, and consumer non-durables declined 1.8 per cent.

The IIP had contracted 10.5 per cent in July 2020. During April-July this year, the IIP grew 34.1 per cent. It was a contraction of 29.3 per cent in the same period last year.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7 per cent. It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

Along with the quick estimates of IIP for the month of July 2021, the indices for June 2021 have undergone the first revision and those for April 2021 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies, NSO said.

