Industrial production growth grew 4.3% in December, says govt
- The government data added that for the April to December period, the IIP grew by 5.4 percent.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for December grew 4.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis against 7.1 per cent in the preceding month, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data showed on 10 February.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×