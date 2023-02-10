The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for December grew 4.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis against 7.1 per cent in the preceding month, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data showed on 10 February.

The government data added that for the April to December period, the IIP grew by 5.4 percent.

ALSO READ: Retail inflation eases to 5.72% in Dec; IIP growth rebounds to 7.1% in Nov

"For the month of December 2022, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 144.7. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of December 2022 stand at 132.2, 143.5 and 179.4 respectively," stated the release.

Also, the manufacturing sector's output grew by 2.6 per cent in December, said the released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The mining output too rose 9.8 per cent against 2.6 per cent a year earlier. While the electricity consumption rose 10.4 per cent against 2.8 per cent last year, the data showed.

"The YoY growth in the IIP is likely to improve in the ongoing quarter partly boosted by the typical year-end push in volumes to achieve targets," ICRA economist Aditi Nayar said.