Industrial states hurt more by lockdowns

MUMBAI :The pandemic lockdowns and mobility curbs had varied impacts across states, with those relying more on farming and mining being more resilient than states with a higher share of output from industries and services, an analysis in Reserve Bank of India’s September bulletin showed. Such granular analysis at the sub-sectoral level and of economic structure, the article said, emphasized the need to have a differential policy response by the states based on their respective economic structure supplementing national policy interventions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}