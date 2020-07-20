Subscribe
Industrial units in Haridwar asked to manage with 10% employees
Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 239 new COVID-19 cases across state

Industrial units in Haridwar asked to manage with 10% employees

1 min read . 08:17 PM IST Written By Deepak Upadhyay ( with inputs from PTI )

  • The authorities has also formed 30 additional village and city response teams to ramp-up contact-tracing in the district
  • It is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases reported by any district since the outbreak of the pandemic in Uttarakhand

The authorities in Haridwar on Monday asked industrial units to allow only 10% of the employees to work to contain an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in the district.

The authorities in Haridwar on Monday asked industrial units to allow only 10% of the employees to work to contain an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in the district.

The Haridwar district administration today issued the order after at least 150 people tested positive for the deadly virus, causing alarm in the district authorities. It is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases reported by any district since the outbreak of the pandemic in Uttarakhand.

The Haridwar district administration today issued the order after at least 150 people tested positive for the deadly virus, causing alarm in the district authorities. It is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases reported by any district since the outbreak of the pandemic in Uttarakhand.

An order asking all industrial firms in the district to manage with only 10% staff was issued by District Magistrate Haridwar C Ravishankar.

The Haridwar district magistrate also formed 30 additional village and city response teams to ramp-up contact-tracing in the district.

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 239 new COVID-19 cases across state. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 4,515.

As per the state Health Department, there are 3,116 recovered cases while the count for the active number of cases stands at 1,461.

The state has reported 52 fatalities due to the virus.

