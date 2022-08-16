Industrial, warehouse logistics park space seen at 330 mn sq ft by 2023: Icra

“E-commerce and 3PL sectors have been the key demand drivers over the last two years, as these segments witnessed growth even during the Covid period. For the eight primary markets, the Grade A warehouse supply is likely to grow at a CAGR of 15% to 159 million sq. ft. by Dec-2023 from 116 million sq. ft. as of Jun-2021 led by the e-commerce and 3PL sectors," said Mathew Kurian, vice president, Icra.

