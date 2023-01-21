Industrial, warehousing demand up 8% in 2022: Colliers

New Delhi: Industrial and warehousing demand rose 8% year-on-year across the top five cities in India in 2022. Average quarterly leasing last year remained strong at 6.1 mn sq ft, up from 5.7 mn sq ft in 2021, according to Colliers.

Third-party logistics players (3PLs) remained the top occupier of warehousing space, contributing to about 44% of total demand in the sector during 2022.

“As consumer demand remains upbeat, 3PL players, e-commerce and retail companies are leasing industrial and warehousing space to cater to this growing demand. At the same time, there has been a spurt in demand for spaces from engineering companies. Improved market sentiments are expected to keep the momentum in the sector high," the report said.

Delhi-NCR led demand during 2022, with a 36% share, followed by Pune at a 23% share in total leasing activity, backed by robust demand from 3PL, engineering & electronics players. Tauru road and Luhari saw a majority of the demand in Delhi-NCR, while Bhamboli continued to attract industrial and warehousing occupiers in Pune.

“The fundamentals remain strong for India’s industrial demand and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes announced for key sectors by the government are expected to further boost local production fuelling demand for organised industrial spaces and warehousing facilities. China plus one strategy is gaining more vigour and global companies are keen on shifting their manufacturing focus to India as part of their de-risking strategy. This would be a key trend to watch out for this year," said Shyam Arumugam, Managing Director, Industrial & Logistics Services, Colliers India.

“The Indian logistics growth story continues to remain resilient and is further progressing on an accelerated growth trajectory owing to the focus on companies catering to changing consumer behavior across India. The convenience of shopping/returns, improved UPI adoption, omnichannel retailing, etc. have led to e-commerce demand growth thereby translating into demand for more warehousing capacities especially to augment last-mile connectivity in Tier I and Tier II cities this year," it added.

During 2022, demand from engineering and electronics firms surged more than 2X (YoY), while their share in the leasing pie rose from 13% in 2021 to 28%. About 70% of leasing in engineering and electronics were large-sized deals (>1,00,000 sq ft) as they ramped up their operations across cities. Delhi-NCR and Pune were the most preferred locations for these firms.

“Large deals (deals > 100,000 sq ft) contributed about 70% of the demand during 2022. Amongst the larger deals, the share of 3PL, engineering and electronics companies remained the highest. Demand from engineering and electronics is picking pace with a rise in consumption and easing of supply chain bottlenecks. We expect engineering and electronics companies to continue to take up larger spaces in the next few quarters as fundamentals remain strong," said Vimal Nadar, senior director, Research Colliers India.

While demand remained robust in 2022, markets remained restricted with supply. During 2022, there was about 19 mn sq ft new supply, a 20% decline YoY. Developers went slower with new supply as the cost of construction remained volatile during the year. They remained cautious and awaited pre-commitments. Consequently, this led to a drop in vacancy levels amid robust demand, the report said.

Overall vacancy levels fell 2.4pp during the year and stood at 9.4%. With limited new supply and robust demand, rentals across the key micro markets witnessed an increase in 2022.

Supply is likely to remain under check, thus rents are likely to firm up over the next few quarters. However, this would largely depend on how the economic and business environment pans out. Going ahead, there will be a greater focus on sustainability and adoption of technology to bring in greater operational efficiency, mentioned Colliers.