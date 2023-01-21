Industrial, warehousing demand up 8% in 2022: Colliers

Industrial, warehousing demand up 8% in 2022: Colliers1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 05:51 PM IST
Supply is likely to remain under check, thus rents are likely to firm up over the next few quarters. However, this would largely depend on how the economic and business environment pans out. Going ahead, there will be a greater focus on sustainability and adoption of technology to bring in greater operational efficiency
New Delhi: Industrial and warehousing demand rose 8% year-on-year across the top five cities in India in 2022. Average quarterly leasing last year remained strong at 6.1 mn sq ft, up from 5.7 mn sq ft in 2021, according to Colliers.
