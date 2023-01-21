Industrial, warehousing demand up 8% in 2022: Colliers

1 min read . 05:51 PM IST

As consumer demand remains upbeat, 3PL players, e-commerce and retail companies are leasing industrial and warehousing space to meet this demand. (Photo: Mint)

Supply is likely to remain under check, thus rents are likely to firm up over the next few quarters. However, this would largely depend on how the economic and business environment pans out. Going ahead, there will be a greater focus on sustainability and adoption of technology to bring in greater operational efficiency