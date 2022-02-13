The former member of the Rajya Sabha, industrialist and Padma Bhushan-awardee Rahul Bajaj, who passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday, will have his last rites performed in full state honours at Vaikuntha Crematorium in Pune at 4 pm on Sunday evening.

Family, friends of industrialist Rahul Bajaj pay last respects to him in Pune



The Padma Bhushan-awardee industrialist passed away at the age of 83 yesterday.

Rahul Bajaj who breathed his last at Ruby Hall Hospital in Pune at 2:30 pm on Saturday, his mortal remains had been kept at his residence premises (Bajaj Plant) in Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad city in Pune district so that people can pay their last homage. With preparations of his last rites underway, earlier today, the mortal remains of industrialist Rahul Bajaj were brought to his residence.

Dr Parvez Grant, Chairman, Ruby Hall Clinic said that Rahul Bajaj passed away at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune at 2:30 pm on Saturday. He was under treatment for cardiac and lung-related problems for the last month.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that Rahul Bajaj's funeral will be held on Sunday with full state honours.

Rahul Bajaj was born on June 10, 1938, he held a Bachelor's degree in economics, a law degree from Mumbai University and an MBA from Harvard. He was also a former member of the Rajya Sabha, and he had been the chairman of the International Business Council, World Economic Forum.

Bajaj was one of the longest-serving chairmen in corporate India. He served as president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) twice. Bajaj served as president of CII from 1979 to 1980 and again from 1999 to 2000.

