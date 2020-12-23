Industries in Delhi to switch to PNG as directed by the Air Quality Commission

Industries in Delhi to switch to PNG as directed by the Air Quality Commission1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 06:36 AM IST
The Commission of Air Quality Management said that the industrial sector is one of the major contributors to air pollution. About 1,644 industrial units spread across 50 industrial areas here had been identified to switch over to PNG.
The Commission of Air Quality Management on Tuesday stressed the need to switching over of all industries in Delhi NCR to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) while adding that the industrial sector is one of the major contributors to air pollution here.
The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas reviewed the progress of switching over of industries operating in Delhi to PNG during a meeting, which was attended by representatives of the city government, the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).
According to the statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, about 1,644 industrial units spread across 50 industrial areas here had been identified to switch over to PNG. Though a sizable number of industries are using PNG, the Commission stressed the need to switch over to PNG by all identified industries in Delhi.
The IGL, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi government were also asked to work in close coordination with the industrial units so as to target the completion of infrastructure work and switch over to PNG by January 31, 2021.
DPCC was also directed to inspect and identify the industries using unapproved fuels and to take stringent penal action in case of non-compliance, the statement added. (ANI)
