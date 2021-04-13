Industries mull output cut as workers pack up

Pimpri-Chinchwad is home to factories of Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Mercedes Benz, among others. “The auto industry has been urging the state and Centre to allow vaccination of factory workers in Maharashtra. They are also front-line staff since they run our economy," Sanjeev Vasdev, managing director of Flash Electronics, an automotive component manufacturer, told Mint recently.Shortage of migrant workers could also lead to disruptions in the production schedules of suppliers, especially the smaller ones.