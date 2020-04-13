The representatives of Industries of Noida and Greater Noida have assured to clear all pending salaries of March.
The representatives of Industries of Noida and Greater Noida have assured to clear all pending salaries of March.

Industries of Noida, Greater Noida to clear pending salaries of March immediately: DM GB Nagar

1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2020, 04:30 PM IST ANI

  • The DM had on April 8 announced the sealing of 22 identified hotspots wherein the maximum number of COVID-19 cases were reported
  • According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 483 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far

Gautam Budh Nagar: The representatives of Industries of Noida and Greater Noida have assured to clear all pending salaries of March, said District Magistrate (DM), G.B. Nagar, on Monday.

"Had a fruitful meeting with representatives of Industries of Noida and Greater Noida. They have assured to clear all pending salaries of March, to be paid in April immediately. We also discussed regarding ensuring social distancing in units dealing with essential/medical supplies," DM Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj said in a tweet.

The DM had on April 8 announced the sealing of 22 identified hotspots wherein the maximum number of COVID-19 cases were reported.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 483 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far, of which 46 patients have recovered and five patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

RELATED STORIES
A pharmacist gives Neal Browning a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 (AP)

3 coronavirus vaccines being tested in humans, says WHO

1 min read . 04:07 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout