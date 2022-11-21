Industry, academia and policy makers to work together to create future-ready workforce: Pradhan

The industry, academia and policy makers need to work together to create a future-ready workforce for the 21st century and drive economic growth and social welfare, said Union Minister for Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.
Addressing the National Council Meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the minister said that the National Education Policy 2020 is a philosophical document in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The policy is under implementation. From early childhood to higher education and skill development, the government is working to ensure holistic learning at all levels."
Pradhan added that the education system should break barriers and empower students. “The government is introducing education in mother tongue and local languages to make education ecosystem more inclusive."
The minister said that the wealth creators have to also plan an important role in developing the workforce of the 21st century. “The industry should create an enabling ecosystem in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020."
Pradhan added that by creating the right knowledge demand, investing more in Research and Development, focusing on re-skilling, up-skilling of the existing workforce, the members of the industry can contribute to creating a more vibrant workforce and building the future of India.
The National Education Policy 2020 proposes various reforms in school education as well as higher education including technical education. It aims at making ‘India a global knowledge superpower’.
NEP 2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century and aims to address the many growing developmental imperatives of our country. This Policy proposes the revision and revamping of all aspects of the education structure, including its regulation and governance, to create a new system that is aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st century education, including SDG4, while building upon India’s traditions and value systems.
