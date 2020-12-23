The new definition of wages is part of the Code on Wages, 2019 passed by Parliament last year.

Industry bodies to ask govt to hold back implementation of new wage law

3 min read . 07:39 AM IST

PTI

The new definition provides that the allowance of an employee cannot be more than 50% of the total salary. This would increase the social security deductions like the provident fund. The new definition of wages is part of the Code on Wages, 2019 passed by Parliament last year.