Industry bodies urge government to allow sale of electronics during lockdown

India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) have urged the home ministry to allow sale of mobile phones, laptops, desktops, storage devices and other electronic products during the nationwide lockdown.

ICEA and CAIT wrote a joint letter to the home minister on 22 April, while the former wrote a another letter to home secretary on 24 April.

The ICEA argued that “a large portion" of the 2.5 crore citizens who don’t have a mobile phone are businessmen, professionals and employees working from home. The body also included an exhaustive list of repercussions that the country could face if electronic products aren’t included in the government’s essential category.

Mobile phones and devices are “mission critical" to the functioning of government officials, hospitals, doctors, police, civil defence, disaster management personnel and many other sectors, ICEA submitted adding that the country currently has 85 crore active mobile phones and “a very large proportion of these" are replacements.

“We have written to the government that these numbers will expand to nearly 4 crores before the end of May," said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA.

The electronics industry has been lobbying to include its products in the essential category. Earlier guidelines from the home ministry had raised hopes that such products will be sold via e-commerce websites after April 20, but it later clarified that only essentials would be allowed.

Recent reports suggest that the government may take the requests into consideration and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has also nudged the home ministry to allow these companies to continue operations.