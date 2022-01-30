Industry body AHAR wants restaurant timings restored in Maharashtra

In continuation of the previous representation made to the government of Maharashtra on restoring of pre-covid timings for restaurants and bars, the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR), an industry body, made representations to the state's tourism minister Aditya Thackeray and guardian minister and minister for textiles, fisheries and ports, Aslam Sheikh, to request them to support the industry which is in distress owing to the new time restrictions and conditions in Maharashtra.

Two weeks ago, the association also wrote to the chief minister, deputy chief minister and also met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar seeking their support to bail out the beleaguered industry.

In the letter addressed to the state ministers, it requested a restoration of dine-in services in restaurants and bars to pre-covid timings, as the situation is under control owing to which other states have eased restrictions and are getting back to normalcy.

It also requested for issuing specific guidelines for essential services such as home delivery / takeaways which will help in reducing overcrowding at outlets.

Shivanand Shetty, president of the association said, “The industry is in dire straits with many restaurants and bars shut for ever and others barely able to keep their shutters up. Some states in the country have eased the imposed pandemic curbs with schools, colleges and businesses being allowed to open."

Sukesh Shetty, the association’s general secretary, added that given their business model, the prevailing timings are throttling the industry. “Now, since the situation is under control, we request easing of curbs so the industry can get back on track. We have been assured of a positive outcome in the next three-four days and we are hopeful that the administration will support our industry."

Overall, the size of the restaurant industry shrank by more than 50% from ₹423,624 crore in FY20 to about ₹200,762 crore in FY21 according to the National Restaurant Association of India.

