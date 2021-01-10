OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Industry  body  asks to include gas  under  GST
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Industry  body  asks to include gas  under  GST

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 10:55 PM IST PTI

Non-inclusion of natural gas under GST is having adverse impact on prices due to stranding of taxes with producers

The government should bring natural gas under the goods and services tax (GST) regime to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a gas-based economy and raising the share of the environment-friendly fuel in India’s energy basket, the industry has said.

Natural gas is currently outside the ambit of GST, and existing legacy taxes—central excise duty, state VAT, central sales tax—continue to be applicable on the fuel.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A woman puts on a face mask to protect against the coronavirus as she walks along a street in central Moscow

Russia confirms first case of 'more infectious' COVID-19 variant: Report

1 min read . 11:18 PM IST
Vijaya Gadde

Vijaya Gadde: The Indian-American who spearheaded suspension of Trump's Twitter account

1 min read . 11:12 PM IST
Passengers undergo COVID-19 tests as they arrived from the UK, at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru records zero death from covid-19 after several months

1 min read . 11:00 PM IST
Photo: PTI

Industry  body  asks to include gas  under  GST

1 min read . 10:55 PM IST

“Non-inclusion of natural gas under GST regime is having adverse impact on its prices due to stranding of taxes in the hands of gas producers/suppliers and is also impacting natural gas-based industries due to stranding of legacy taxes paid on it," the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) said.

In a pre-Budget memorandum to the finance ministry, FIPI, which boasts of members from across the oil and gas spectrum, said the value-added tax (VAT) rate on natural gas is very high in different states—14.5 % in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, 15% in Gujarat, 14% in Madhya Pradesh.

“Since gas-based industries do not get the benefit of tax credit of VAT paid on purchases of natural gas, it is resulting in an increase in cost of production of such industrial consumers and would have an inflationary effect on the economy," it said.

Inclusion of natural gas in GST ambit will have a positive impact on gas-based industries, promote usage of the fuel and avoid stranding of taxes, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout