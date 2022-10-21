Industry body pitches for green steel, cement markets1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 05:53 PM IST
He also emphasised on the need for developed countries to support developing and underdeveloped countries to achieve ambitious climate targets.
New Delhi: Calling for the need for developing green steel and cement markets in India, industry body Assocham’s Secretary General Deepak Sood said that India can be a global supplier of green steel and cement along with meeting its domestic demand.