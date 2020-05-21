NEW DELHI: A meeting between officials of airlines and airports and those with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was underway Thursday to discuss matters related to resumption of services, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint.

"Only two officials from each airlines and airports will be allowed to meet DGCA officials for a meeting at 9 am," a senior airline official told Mint.

Domestic airline operations will resume from airports across all major cities in the country from 25 May. Flight operations will resume from all major Indian airports, including ones located in tier one cities.

On Wednesday, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had tweeted that flight operations will resume in a calibrated manner from 25 May.

All airports and airlines have been informed to be ready to recommence operations, the minister had said on Twitter, adding that standard operating procedures (SOPs) for passenger movement are being separately issued by the ministry of civil aviation.

Puri had in an interview to a magazine, earlier in May, had said the government couldn't restrict flight operations to green zones, which had limited number of covid-19 cases. Most tier one cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, and others fall under the red zone with high number of cases.

India had suspended all flights on 25 March when the government first imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain covid-19. The lockdown has since been extended thrice, every fortnight, from the initial announcement date. The latest and fourth phase will run till 31 May.

