Industry executives welcome Delhi's move to lower legal drinking age

New Delhi: The Delhi government's move to lower legal drinking age from 25 to 21 was welcomed by industry players and seen favourable for large liquor companies.

Given the significance of the Delhi as a market in the country’s overall consumer economy, the move is being hailed by industry executives and industry bodies as a positive one. “The move is a game changer and forward thinking," said Riyaaz Amlani, MD & CEO, Impresario Handmade Restaurants. Amlani said the move is likely to be positive for the city’s night-time economy, as well as prove to be a shot in the arm for the beleaguered restaurant industry which suffered immeasurably during covid-induced lockdowns.

On Monday Delhi’s deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced a new excise policy—that lowered the legal drinking age from 25 to 21. “Permissible drinking age lowered to 21, at par with Noida, UP," AAP announced on social media platform Twitter after the Delhi cabinet approved the New Excise Policy. The government also announced that no new liquor shops will be opened in the city, Sisodia said at a press conference.

According to a news report by Hindustan Times—nearly 60% of the 28 states and eight Union territories in India permit sale of alcoholic beverages to those aged 21 and above.

Some, such as Delhi, bar the sale of alcoholic beverages to those below 25-years of age.

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Monday welcomed the Delhi’s government’s move.

The new policy will reduce illegal consumption and expand the consumer base significantly, thus benefitting the businesses as well as the exchequer, said Anurag Katriar, President, NRAI.

“NRAI warmly welcomes and profusely thanks the Delhi Government for this progressive and forward-thinking decision. We have been making requests for amending some of the archaic laws for a very long time and we are very pleased that our efforts have finally borne some fruit. A classic example of outdated laws is the current Legal drinking age (LDA) prescribed for Delhi; it finds its genesis in the Punjab Excise Act, 1914. India has changed a lot in these 107 years, and we certainly have a new social order. Lowering the LDA to 21 is both progressive as well as pragmatic," Katriar said.

The industry body has been in constant engagement and deliberations with the government of Delhi on these amendments. NRAI remains hopeful that more states will follow Delhi’s move and make necessary amendments to archaic provisions in their excise laws.

Analysts tracking the sector meanwhile said the move is favourable for large liquor companies. Liquor sales could go up 1.4 times in Delhi over the next year, said analysts at Elara Capital in an earlier note.

“Liquor sales are expected to go 1.4 times in next one year while state revenues to go from ₹50 billion to Rs100 billion in next three years," Karan Taurani at Elara Capital had said in an earlier note. Taurani had said that the draft Delhi state Excise policy, if announced, will be favourable for the larger brands in the industry versus smaller players.

