Industry executives welcome Delhi's move to lower legal drinking age

“NRAI warmly welcomes and profusely thanks the Delhi Government for this progressive and forward-thinking decision. We have been making requests for amending some of the archaic laws for a very long time and we are very pleased that our efforts have finally borne some fruit. A classic example of outdated laws is the current Legal drinking age (LDA) prescribed for Delhi; it finds its genesis in the Punjab Excise Act, 1914. India has changed a lot in these 107 years, and we certainly have a new social order. Lowering the LDA to 21 is both progressive as well as pragmatic," Katriar said.