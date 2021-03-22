Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Industry executives welcome Delhi's move to lower legal drinking age

Industry executives welcome Delhi's move to lower legal drinking age

According to a report, nearly 60% of the 28 states and eight UTs in India permit sale of alcoholic beverages to those aged 21 and above
3 min read . 09:31 PM IST Suneera Tandon

  • The government also announced that no new liquor shops will be opened in the city, Manish Sisodia said
  • The new policy will reduce illegal consumption and expand the consumer base significantly, thus benefitting the businesses as well as the exchequer, president of industry body NRAI, said

New Delhi: The Delhi government's move to lower legal drinking age from 25 to 21 was welcomed by industry players and seen favourable for large liquor companies.

New Delhi: The Delhi government's move to lower legal drinking age from 25 to 21 was welcomed by industry players and seen favourable for large liquor companies.

Given the significance of the Delhi as a market in the country’s overall consumer economy, the move is being hailed by industry executives and industry bodies as a positive one. “The move is a game changer and forward thinking," said Riyaaz Amlani, MD & CEO, Impresario Handmade Restaurants. Amlani said the move is likely to be positive for the city’s night-time economy, as well as prove to be a shot in the arm for the beleaguered restaurant industry which suffered immeasurably during covid-induced lockdowns.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Given the significance of the Delhi as a market in the country’s overall consumer economy, the move is being hailed by industry executives and industry bodies as a positive one. “The move is a game changer and forward thinking," said Riyaaz Amlani, MD & CEO, Impresario Handmade Restaurants. Amlani said the move is likely to be positive for the city’s night-time economy, as well as prove to be a shot in the arm for the beleaguered restaurant industry which suffered immeasurably during covid-induced lockdowns.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On Monday Delhi’s deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced a new excise policy—that lowered the legal drinking age from 25 to 21. “Permissible drinking age lowered to 21, at par with Noida, UP," AAP announced on social media platform Twitter after the Delhi cabinet approved the New Excise Policy. The government also announced that no new liquor shops will be opened in the city, Sisodia said at a press conference.

According to a news report by Hindustan Times—nearly 60% of the 28 states and eight Union territories in India permit sale of alcoholic beverages to those aged 21 and above.

Some, such as Delhi, bar the sale of alcoholic beverages to those below 25-years of age.

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Monday welcomed the Delhi’s government’s move.

The new policy will reduce illegal consumption and expand the consumer base significantly, thus benefitting the businesses as well as the exchequer, said Anurag Katriar, President, NRAI.

“NRAI warmly welcomes and profusely thanks the Delhi Government for this progressive and forward-thinking decision. We have been making requests for amending some of the archaic laws for a very long time and we are very pleased that our efforts have finally borne some fruit. A classic example of outdated laws is the current Legal drinking age (LDA) prescribed for Delhi; it finds its genesis in the Punjab Excise Act, 1914. India has changed a lot in these 107 years, and we certainly have a new social order. Lowering the LDA to 21 is both progressive as well as pragmatic," Katriar said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Second wave of COVID-19 infections impacting business normalization: Nomura

1 min read . 09:25 PM IST

Putin slams vaccine criticism, to get Russian-made Spuntik V jab on Tuesday

3 min read . 09:20 PM IST

Tamil Nadu logs nearly 1,400 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

2 min read . 09:13 PM IST

Mumbai sees over 3,000 new covid cases for second day in a row, 316 buildings sealed

1 min read . 09:06 PM IST

The industry body has been in constant engagement and deliberations with the government of Delhi on these amendments. NRAI remains hopeful that more states will follow Delhi’s move and make necessary amendments to archaic provisions in their excise laws.

Analysts tracking the sector meanwhile said the move is favourable for large liquor companies. Liquor sales could go up 1.4 times in Delhi over the next year, said analysts at Elara Capital in an earlier note.

“Liquor sales are expected to go 1.4 times in next one year while state revenues to go from 50 billion to Rs100 billion in next three years," Karan Taurani at Elara Capital had said in an earlier note. Taurani had said that the draft Delhi state Excise policy, if announced, will be favourable for the larger brands in the industry versus smaller players.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.