Industry, govt have to work together to make India a $5-trillion economy: Goyal

The government and the industry have to work together to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025, said Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal. "We will all work as one, work as a team, industry and government have to partner to truly ensure that we reach our 5 trillion dollar economy target by 2025, 10 trillion dollar maybe in another seven-eight years after that," the minister added.

The minister expressed confidence in the capabilities of the business community as well as startups which can make India the top economy globally in the next 25-30 years. Goyal was addressing a virtual conference organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

"Today the world is looking at India as a trusted partner in its quest for resilient global supply chains," he mentioned. "If we don't grab this opportunity today, posterity will never ever forgive us. It is our duty. Each one of us has to take this opportunity, make Aatmanirbhar Bharat our mantra, our inspiration, our goal," Goyal said.

'Aatmanirbhar' Bharat programme helps India to expand its participation globally, he mentioned. "We should import modern technology, equipment which can help us do the job better, produce to scale, better quality, better productivity standards, cost competitive manufacturing in India," Goyal said.

By leveraging all this, India can become the "factory of the world, just like we are today recognised as the pharmacy of the world," he added.