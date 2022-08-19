Industry lauds Centre’s move to withdraw TCS on overseas tour package

Rajiv Mehra, president, IATO, said, “The impact of this notification is that both foreign individuals and FTOs (buyers) buying overseas tour packages from the Indian tour operators will be exempt from TCS provisions. It is not necessary that the foreign tourist should visit India for an onward journey to the neighbouring country. Secondly, the FTO or corporate entity established in a foreign country and not maintaining any permanent establishment or branch in India would also be exempted from TCS provisions."