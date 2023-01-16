Industry leaders celebrate ‘National Startup Day’ today | Top quotes

Nishant Behl who is also a big supporter of the startup ecosystem said, "Tech adoption is booming in each nook and each form of enterprise is turning into a digital-first sector. A single concept can extrude the route of your career. Digitalisation has opened up several avenues and opportunities that were completely unheard of before technology set its foot in the startup segment. However, there are numerous demanding situations that one has to stand at the same time as constructing a startup like monetary management, group constructing, fierce competition, guidance, consulting and training. But with the proper facts, help and the right IT solutions, this may be tackled easily."