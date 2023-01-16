Industry leaders celebrate ‘National Startup Day’ today | Top quotes

This year Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry initiative of organizing Startup India Innovation Week to celebrate the Indian Startup Ecosystem as well as National Startup Day (16th January 2023).
India is recognized as a startup hub and such government initiatives encourage innovation across sectors. January 16 is celebrated as National Startup Day every year in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made this announcement last year to assist percolate startup tradition to the grassroots level.
The initiative will bring together young celebrated entrepreneurs to brainstorm, innovate and excel. Enclosed are some startup leaders that congratulate and celebrate this iconic day.
Startup Day: Here's what industry leaders said
1) Divya Jain, Cofounder Seekho
India has emerged as one of the largest hub for young startups, given its massive youth population in the past few years and a vibrant consumption economy there is an opportunity to experiment and solve problems differently. This startup day it is exciting to celebrate our startups, give them the encouragement and support they need as in their growth lies the future of our countey
2) Pramod Kathuria, Founder & CEO, Easiloan
"The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams." - Oprah Winfrey.
This quote is incredibly fitting for startup day, as starting a business is a huge undertaking and a true adventure. It takes courage, determination, and a willingness to take risks. It's not just about having a great idea or product, it's also about having the drive and passion to see it through to fruition.
So, if you're thinking about starting your own business, remember that it's not just about the destination, it's about the journey. Embrace the adventure and enjoy the ride. And remember, the biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams.
Entrepreneurs and startup founders need stay true to their passion and not to settle for anything less than their best work. Finding our true calling in life and pursuing it with love and dedication is the key to success and fulfillment.
3) Abhimanyu Bisht, CEO, Venture Catalysts
National Startup Day is a great testimony as well as inspiration for all the stakeholders of the Indian startup ecosystem - Entrepreneurs, Startups, their employees, VCs and angel investors. The current government has taken some quick and prudent steps to promote entrepreneurship and make startups as the “backbone" of our economy.
Currently, startups are contributing about 3% to the overall GDP and that is likely to become 10% in the next one decade and this gives us even more confidence in working towards creating proper infrastructure to fuel the growth of early stage startups and those entrepreneurs building in the Bharat.
Tier 2,3 city based startups contribute about 50% to the National data on startups, since the last three years we have been consistently seeing a spike in the proportion of startups applying to us for funding. In 2022, we had almost 30% of the startups coming from towns beyond the metros.
4) Krutika Lal, Co-Founder & CMO, Aretto
“The startup ecosystem has seen a shift from scepticism to nationwide adoption in the past decade, and we are now entering a new phase of exponential growth as e-commerce, digital payments, and data democratization continues to shape the future of business. It has blossomed into a thriving community where collaboration and support are at the forefront. New designs, innovations and ideas are constantly emerging and the audience is more open than ever to embracing local, homegrown startups. Together, we are growing as a unit and propelling the future of entrepreneurship."
5) Vicky Dodani, Founder of Agrizy
“The declaration of National Startup day is symbolic. This announcement has not only validated the efforts put in by entrepreneurs and budding startups from across sectors but it also encourages them to come up with new and exciting innovations in the near future. Leveraging tech to disrupt the agriculture sector, agritech in India is developing exponentially. Indian agritech startups are utilizing rising technologies like ML / AI and IoT etc. across the agri value chains. It will also lead to developments in the digital landscape, thereby actively fueling the growth of the Indian startup ecosystem."
6) Ms. Zaiba Sarang, Co-founder, iThink Logistics
“India has the fastest-growing and one of the most innovative start-ups globally. Simultaneously, the end user segment is also evolving with changing demographics and a dynamic business environment. This has strengthened the role of start-ups over the years in the growth of the Indian economy. The celebration of National Start-Up Day was the icing on the cake. This gave a boost to entrepreneurs, which accelerated the foundation of 69,000 start-ups last year. We, as a start-up, have received tremendous support in terms of new scheme launches and smoother regulations for a stronger future."
"The declaration of 16 January as the National Startup Day has been a truly inspiring initiative for the Indian startup sector.
7) Nishant Behl, Founder and CEO of Expand My Business
Nishant Behl who is also a big supporter of the startup ecosystem said, "Tech adoption is booming in each nook and each form of enterprise is turning into a digital-first sector. A single concept can extrude the route of your career. Digitalisation has opened up several avenues and opportunities that were completely unheard of before technology set its foot in the startup segment. However, there are numerous demanding situations that one has to stand at the same time as constructing a startup like monetary management, group constructing, fierce competition, guidance, consulting and training. But with the proper facts, help and the right IT solutions, this may be tackled easily."
8) Chetan Rexwal, Co-founder of Ekank Technologies
"The year 2022 was a year of realization for startups. On one hand, we witnessed the size of startups increasing rapidly, and on the other hand, we witnessed dried-up funding due to a major ‘funding winter’ amid a decline in investor confidence. The future of startups would be more about how startups can identify problems or core areas that have remained untouched from an accessibility perspective, and grow that using tech in a sustainable manner.
In 2023, we can expect startups to be more focused on profitability and unit economics, which is an economically sustainable and profitable business model. Unit economics will help them to understand whether the investment made in acquiring a customer is returning any marginal profit, and if so, how much and or how fast it is going to be."
9) Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX
National Startup Day is an important event that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation in India. We believe that startups in the crypto industry are playing a crucial role in shaping the future of the internet of value.
PM Narendra Modi announced that January 16th will be celebrated as National Startup Day in 2022. He stated that startups will be the backbone of the new India and will have an important role to play as the country completes 100 years of independence. It is a significant step to recognise the contribution of these brave risk-takers. For long, businessmen have long been reviled in India because of our socialist hangover.
This day provides a reminder for all of us to acknowledge the importance of entrepreneurship. One entrepreneur provides jobs to at least 5 others besides generating jobs for an entire allied eco-sytem. Indian startups raised $42 billion in 2021, up from $11.5 billion in the previous year, showing how vibrant this sector is.
We live in a time when industry is rapidly evolving and startups are at the forefront of driving this change. As entrepreneurs, we must firmly resolve to contribute to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy and work towards making that dream a reality.
10) Imthiaz, CEO & Co-Founder, Raaho
The National Startup Day marks a historical period in the development of India’s economy. The government has leveraged the national platform for startups to be recognised, appreciated, and find the appropriate opportunities to build partnerships and grow together. We applaud this initiative, and take pride in being part of India’s vibrant startup culture. Logistics functions as the bridge between various industries, and its contribution to the development of the Indian economy has been enormous. The widespread prevalence of entrepreneurship in India is spearheading change, growth and evolution across industries, and logistics will play a prominent role in making India’s startup ecosystem rise to the top!
The National Startup Day marks a historical period in the development of India’s economy. The government has leveraged the national platform for startups to be recognised, appreciated, and find the appropriate opportunities to build partnerships and grow together. We applaud this initiative, and take pride in being part of India’s vibrant startup culture. Logistics functions as the bridge between various industries, and its contribution to the development of the Indian economy has been enormous. The widespread prevalence of entrepreneurship in India is spearheading change, growth and evolution across industries, and logistics will play a prominent role in making India’s startup ecosystem rise to the top!