MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Appealing to the government to take a pragmatic approach to the coronavirus lockdown rules, business lobby group Confederation of Indian Industry on Tuesday suggested changes that the government could implement to ease hardships faced by households and businesses.

The suggestions include relaxation of social distancing norms for the information technology (IT) and business process outsourcing industry, allowing courier services to operate and permitting self-employed people such as electricians, plumbers and mechanics to carry out their trade as they provide essential services availed by both households and commercial establishments.

“In the IT and ITeS (IT enabled services) sector, only 50% staff attendance is currently allowed, but here, the key rule is social distancing. Any establishment that can fulfil this stipulation should be allowed. It should be on self-certification. It should be amended to clarify that e-commerce companies for both essential as well as non-essential commodities are allowed," CII said in its memorandum.

Seeking clarity on containment zones, CII said that there is a need for further directions from the government on how to operate within the zones and select business activity already permitted should be allowed even in hotspots. Alongside, CII maintained that the distinction needs to be made between red zone districts and containment zones within the districts. “In districts where specific containment zones have been identified and barricaded, the rest of the areas in the district should be allowed for industrial operation in the permitted list," CII said. “The government may consider reviewing/evaluating hotspots regularly at the district and larger city level. If found safe, the entrepreneurial activities may be allowed. There is a need to define hotspots clearly and publish a list of hotspots and containment zones on a real-time basis. If permission is given to start, and if hotspots expand rapidly, do firms need to close down suddenly? A clear guideline is needed on this," it added.

The government should let people decide what essentials are, and it should be a level-playing field as the earlier guidelines allowed e-commerce firms to sell non-essentials (that was later withdrawn) and not offline stores, said Arvind Mediratta, managing director and chief executive of Metro Cash and Carry India.

“The list of essentials needs to be broadened to include kitchen essentials, stationery, computers, IT accessories, and it needs to be done in a fair way, and phased way," he said. Mediratta, who is also part of Ficci’s panel on retail and internal trade and co-chair of the food processing committee at CII, said such representations are being made keeping in mind both online and offline retailers" as long as a level-playing field is allowed.

CII said it fears states/local authorities will be flooded with an excessive volume of applications, which would cause delays. There is also a need to clarify that the government’s new guidelines, which merely say “select additional activities" have been permitted from 20 April, do not in any manner restrict activities that were already permitted under the existing guidelines, unless such permitted activity falls within a notified containment zone.

CII further said manufacture, processing, packaging, sales, marketing and commercial establishments dealing in any ‘packaged food and beverages’ should also be allowed.

Alongside, depots, warehouses, stores for any ‘packaged food and beverages’ products and any other commercial establishments related to the same. This will also be in line with the advisory of the Secretary, ministry of food processing the industry body said.