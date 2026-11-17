Industry leaders have urged the Centre to widen production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, increase support for research and development and offer targeted tax incentives to raise manufacturing’s share of the economy to 25% over the next few years, from close to 15% currently. Smaller businesses, meanwhile, have sought cheaper credit and policy support to expand, two people aware of the discussions said.
Industry seeks tax breaks, stronger PLI push in pre-budget consultations
SummaryIndustry leaders have urged the government to offer targeted incentives in the upcoming budget to raise manufacturing’s share of the economy to 25% from about 15%, while MSMEs are seeking cheaper credit, easier compliance and support to scale up.
Industry leaders have urged the Centre to widen production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, increase support for research and development and offer targeted tax incentives to raise manufacturing’s share of the economy to 25% over the next few years, from close to 15% currently. Smaller businesses, meanwhile, have sought cheaper credit and policy support to expand, two people aware of the discussions said.
About the Author
Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.More