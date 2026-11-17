NEW DELHI : Industry leaders have urged the Centre to widen production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, increase support for research and development and offer targeted tax incentives to raise manufacturing’s share of the economy to 25% over the next few years, from close to 15% currently. Smaller businesses, meanwhile, have sought cheaper credit and policy support to expand, two people aware of the discussions said.
NEW DELHI : Industry leaders have urged the Centre to widen production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, increase support for research and development and offer targeted tax incentives to raise manufacturing’s share of the economy to 25% over the next few years, from close to 15% currently. Smaller businesses, meanwhile, have sought cheaper credit and policy support to expand, two people aware of the discussions said.
Scaling up manufacturing is critical not only for economic growth but also for job creation. Services alone cannot absorb the 11 million young people projected by the World Bank to enter the Indian workforce every year over the next two decades, while agriculture cannot keep them productively employed.
A stronger manufacturing base would also help India make better use of trade agreements signed or under negotiation with economies such as the UK and the European Union (EU), while expanding exports, trade experts have said.
Queries emailed to the finance ministry spokesperson on Tuesday evening did not elicit an immediate response.
At the customary pre-budget meeting with industry and manufacturing experts, chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president R. Mukundan called for time-bound tax measures that "reward additional economic activity rather than offering general concessions".
These include accelerated depreciation on new plant and machinery, a higher weighted deduction for incremental R&D expenditure, and a limited-period corporate tax benefit for companies that create additional net employment, verified through Employees' Provident Fund Organisation records, Mukundan said.
Sitharaman began her pre-budget consultations with stakeholders on Monday. The meetings will continue until 26 November.
Assocham past president Vineet Agarwal called for greater policy support through simplified compliance, timely disbursal of incentives and better implementation of existing PLI schemes to accelerate investment, increase domestic value addition and strengthen manufacturing competitiveness.
PLI schemes have supported key sectors, including electronics, pharmaceuticals, telecom and food processing, and helped bolster domestic production capacity, Agarwal said. However, schemes covering sectors such as specialty steel, textiles, white goods, advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries and solar photovoltaic modules need further strengthening to deliver the desired results.
Agarwal also proposed a dedicated PLI scheme for robotics, automation equipment, sensors, precision components and related technologies to encourage domestic production, investment and technological self-reliance.
Bigger and bolder
Smaller businesses, represented by industry group Federation of Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (FISME), have proposed a National Enterprise Graduation Mission to encourage formalisation and help businesses scale up, according to a document and a person aware of the development.
“Support for building scale and access to cheaper capital are among the key demands made by MSME organizations,” said one person aware of the development, requesting anonymity.
The FISME proposal envisages a two-track approach: bringing more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into the formal economy while helping small businesses set up, register and grow into larger enterprises.
“India’s enterprise policy has understandably concentrated on entry, livelihood protection and the supply of credit. The next generation of policy must also build an escalator for movement from own-account work to employer enterprise, from informal to formal, and from Micro to Small, Small to Medium, and Medium to globally competitive enterprise,” said the document prepared for the finance ministry's pre-budget meeting and dated 17 November.
Physical space constraints and fragmented permissions discourage entrepreneurs from setting up formal businesses. Further compliance hurdles and funding shortages, meanwhile, prevent micro enterprises from graduating into small businesses, according to FISME's budget proposal.
The proposal also calls for easing labour compliance requirements and removing tax-related penalties, particularly for micro enterprises. To help MSME exporters scale up, it suggests financing export-order receivables through a system modelled on the existing Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS).
TReDS platforms allow MSMEs to receive early payment against their receivables through financing, with the buyer subsequently repaying the financier, helping reduce payment delays.
In India, micro enterprises are defined as those with investments of up to ₹2.5 crore and annual turnover of up to ₹10 crore. Small enterprises have investments of up to ₹25 crore and turnover of up to ₹100 crore, while medium enterprises have investments of up to ₹125 crore and turnover of up to ₹500 crore.
The push to help MSMEs scale up is significant given the sector's contribution to employment and the economy. It is India's largest employer after agriculture, with 448 million people employed across 101 million MSMEs. The sector contributes 31% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and 50% of its exports, according to official data.
However, MSMEs have faced mounting pressures from global disruptions in recent years. The pandemic, multiple wars and tariff-related uncertainties have left businesses grappling with higher input costs and an increasingly uncertain trade environment.