Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the pharmaceutical industry should consider to domestically manufacturing medicines and vaccines where the foreign patent is expiring and medicines would soon become off patent, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Thursday.

He was speaking during the session on Ensuring Affordable, Accessible Health for All at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Meeting 2021.

“The PLI scheme announced by the government would help domestic industry in this endeavour. The government has also made announcements such as the medical devices park, pharma park to help industry become competitive," said the health minister.

He assured industry of all possible support to improve health infrastructure and sought inputs to improve ease of doing business and competitiveness of this sector.

The health minister said that the government has come forward with initiatives for providing affordable healthcare solutions such as opening up of Jan Aushadhi stores for provision of generic medicines at cost- effective rates, helping the poor.

“The number of such stores has gone up to 8000 from 103 in 2016 while the number of medicines available at these stores has also increased. It is a direct end to end chain model with no middlemen. The government plans to improve the share of these stores in the future," said Mandavia adding that the private sector is also participating in this initiative by submitting tenders.

“The government and industry partnership to make healthcare accessible and affordable assumes importance in a country like ours as sickness increases the cost for the poor and impedes progress. A healthy population brings both economic development and prosperity to all," said Mandavia.

