Industry urges FinMin to offer ECLGS scheme for stressed sectors

NEW DELHI: Industry lobby group Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the finance ministry to explore an emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) for sectors severely affected by the pandemic such as hospitality, tourism aviation, retail.

Prolonged strain on employment intensive stressed sectors can hold back economic recovery, the lobby group said on Sunday. As per industry estimates, travel and tourism, civil aviation and retail employ about 9.5 crore people, including direct and indirect employment.

“CII appreciates the revenue constraints faced by the government and its impact on the widening fiscal deficit. This intervention, similar to what has been done for the MSMEs will be a win-win for all," Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII said.

ECLGS is a ₹3 trillion government backed loan scheme was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, for businesses including micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Lenders have sanctioned collateral-free automatic loans worth ₹2.03 trillion, out of which ₹1.48 trillion has been disbursed. Last week, the finance ministry extended the scheme by another month till November 30.

“It is likely that the scheme will utilise around ₹2 trillion. The unutilized amount of around ₹1 lakh crores, and an additional ₹50,000 crores, if need be, could be used to extend support to corporates in the stressed sectors, who were earlier not eligible for the current ECLGS scheme. This will help the sectors tide over the cash crunch and working capital issues," CII said, adding that the ECLGS scheme can provide interim liquidity support to the service sector till demand recovers.

The services sector contributes 63% to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and has been massively impacted by the pandemic. The sector shrunk by 24.3% in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The stressed sectors—construction, trade, hotels and transport--contributed a 83.4% per cent to this contraction. Not only has the contraction been severe, the recovery in these sectors is slower than that in manufacturing, the lobby group said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via