Industry veteran and first CEO of TCS Faqir Chand Kohli passes away at 96

Often referred to as the father of the Indian IT industry, Faqir Chand Kohli, the founder and first CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), passed away today, November 26. Kohli was 96 years old.

Kohli also worked as the deputy general manager of the Tata Power Company and was the Chairman of the Board of Governors of College of Engineering, Pune.

FC Kohli pioneered India’s 'Technology Revolution' and helped the country build the $100-billion IT industry as first CEO of TCS.

Born on March 19, 1924 in Peshwar, he did his BA and B.SC from the Government College for Men in Lahore under Punjab University. Later he went to Queen's University in Canada and completed B.Sc (Hons) in Electrical Engineering in 1948. He also did his MS in Mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1950.

Kohli returned to India in 1951 and joined Tata Electric Companies and rose to become its Director in 1970. During this tenure he was responsible for the use of digital computers for power system design and control.

In September 1969, Kohli became the general manager of TCS. In 1994, he became deputy chairman of the company and the rest is history. In 1991 he actively worked to bring IBM to India as part of Tata-IBM.

Paying tributes to the legend, Founder Chairman of Wipro Ltd Azim Premji said, "Mr. Kohli was the true pioneer of Indian IT. We have all followed in his footsteps. His contribution to the IT industry and thus to India is immeasurable."

Narayana Murthy recalled, "Mr. F C Kohli laid the foundation for a strong TCS. I had the privilege of working with him on the NASSCOM Executive Council during the early nineties. I pray that his soul rests in peace."

Ashok Soota, CEO of Happiest Minds said, "FC Kohli created a formidable, durable institution and helped to forge the Indian IT industry. His contribution goes beyond IT as he helped to strengthen the TATA group with the solid cash flows TCS generated."

Sharing similar views, KK Natrajan, cofounder at Mindtree said, "The industry has lost a doyen who was the real architect of the Indian IT industry. May his soul rest in peace."

