Industry veterans hail 'work from anywhere' norms for IT, BPO firms

New Delhi: Industry veterans and top company executives have lauded the government's simplified guidelines for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and IT Enabled Services (ITES) players to reduce the compliance burden for the industry and facilitate 'Work from Home' and 'Work from Anywhere'.

"The reforms of Other Service Provider regulations for BPO/BPM industry are breath-taking in its simplicity. Truly a case of dramatic Ease of Business in the digital world," Infosys Ltd’s co-founder and executive vice-chairman Nandan Nilekani tweeted on Friday.

The new guidelines that were issued on Thursday aim to sharply reduce the compliance burden of the BPO industry. Several requirements which prevented companies from adopting ‘Work from Home’ (WFH) and ‘Work from Anywhere’ policies have been removed. The WFH has been extended to provide Work-From-Anywhere in India, with certain conditions.

Industry body Nasscom said the new guidelines will reduce the compliance burden of the BPM industry.

“…The registration requirement for OSPs has also been done away with altogether. There are some security related obligations for voice based OSP which appear to be fine. The BPM industry engaged in data-related work have been completely taken out of the ambit of the definition of an OSP. Access to remote working will give our industry an epic boost and significantly expand access to talent, increase job creation, catapult Indian IT and BPM to the next level of growth and innovation, thereby making India a global tech hub," Nasscom said in a statement.

Nasscom's president Debjani Ghosh also tweeted: "Today's landmark decision is a dream come true! With work from anywhere as our new reality, India will significantly up its game as a global tech leader!"

Other top company executives said that easing OSP guidelines would be key in scaling innovation and growth, and making India a global tech hub.

“We would like to thank the Government of India for this progressive policy. It helps the tech sector immensely, while enhancing sustainability, reducing carbon foot print and paving way for a more inclusive workforce. This policy will also spur more innovation in our industry, that is in the forefront of digital transformation of the global enterprises," said C Vijayakumar, President & CEO, HCL Technologies Ltd.

The department of telecom published the relaxations after IT firms asked for permanent relaxation on working location, a pattern that emerged during the lockdown months.

Microsoft President Anant Maheshwari, "Great to see the long-term vision of the government to empower the technology industry. This will accelerate tech innovation and make Indian IT services even more competitive globally."

