Industry veterans hail 'work from anywhere' norms for IT, BPO firms

“…The registration requirement for OSPs has also been done away with altogether. There are some security related obligations for voice based OSP which appear to be fine. The BPM industry engaged in data-related work have been completely taken out of the ambit of the definition of an OSP. Access to remote working will give our industry an epic boost and significantly expand access to talent, increase job creation, catapult Indian IT and BPM to the next level of growth and innovation, thereby making India a global tech hub," Nasscom said in a statement.