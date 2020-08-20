Inflation a key concern but MPC wants rate cuts to take effect first

Inflation remained a key concern for RBI’s Monetary policy committee ( MPC) even even though it unanimously voted in favour of keeping the key policy rates unchanged, minutes of RBI’s latest policy meet released on Thursday showed.

The monetary policy committee, which met between 4 to 6 August deliberated at length on the potential challenges in this regard, including supply side shocks in the economy due to lockdown related disruptions , before deciding to continue with the accommodative stance to nurture an economic recovery.

Governor Shaktikanta Das who too expressed concerns on rising inflation argued in favour of a wait and watch approach till the effects of past interest rate transmissions took effect. “I also feel that we should wait for some more time for the cumulative 250 basis points reduction in policy rate since February 2019 to seep into the financial system and further reduce interest rates and spreads. Given the uncertain inflation outlook, we have to remain watchful to see that the momentum in inflation does not get entrenched, which is also dependent on effective supply-side measures," Das said at the meeting.

The consumer price inflation has remained above the 6% upper tolerance band for nearly 3 quarters. According to Michael Patra, MPC member and deputy governor in charge of monetary policy, persistence of high inflation will force MPC to take remedial action as per its mandate of keeping inflation between 2% plus or minus 4%.

"If inflation persists above the upper tolerance band for one more quarter, monetary policy will be constrained by mandate to undertake remedial action, including an immediate and more than proportionate response to head off the build-up of inflation pressures and prevent it from getting generalised," he said.

Mridul Saggar, the new member of MPC who replaced Janak Raj, also agreed that it is better to pause and wait for more clarity on both inflation and growth outlook. He added that it is prudent to remain watchful for a durable reduction in inflation to use the available space for further reduction in rates.

“While markets and fundamentals seldom do a tango, a disconnect between the two carry the risks of disruptive market corrections. Policy needs to be mindful of the space that may be needed to deal with possibility of increased stress that may resurface later with loan defaults and recognition of bad loans. Impact of fiscal actions and space also need to be closely observed for demand management. Growth is at risk over the medium term if we sacrifice macro-financial stability for short-run expediency. Moreover, there is sound rationale that monetary policymakers should do less under uncertainty," Saggar added.

Ravindra Dholakia, the hawkish among MPC members, also expressed his reservation around the inflation numbers for the months of April and May. “Although the present circumstances are truly exceptional, the primary mandate given to MPC for inflation targeting at 4 percent with the upper tolerance limit of 6 percent has to be respected. In fact, the confusion and uncertainty created by the imputed CPI-C and implied inflation estimates needs to be cleared by more of regular readings on inflation rates," Dholakia said.

