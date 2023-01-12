Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities said, "The US CPI (YoY) (Dec) actual number has come at around 6.5% which is in line with consensus estimate. It is below the 7% mark for the first time in a year and the lowest in 13 months. This is good news for both global and Indian markets as it brings the Fed closer to the terminal rates. With this inflation print the gap between Inflation (6.5%) and US interest rates (4.5%) has further reduced to 2%. This will give room for the Fed to go slow on hikes and probably even stop the rate hikes within a couple of months. This could be a big positive for the financial markets since it reduces the cost of funds for corporations."