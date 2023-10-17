Inflation could dampen consumers’ spending spirits this Diwali, survey shows

As high inflation eats into people's purchasing power, fewer urban Indians are planning to increase their spending during the upcoming Diwali season compared to last year. About three in 10 urban Indians (31%) said they were likely to spend more than last year during the festival of lights in 2023, down from 36% in 2022, according to a survey by YouGov India. Moreover, two-thirds of urban Indians (67%) said their household expenses had gone up from a year ago. The survey was conducted online in July 2023 and had over 2,000 respondents.