Home / Opinion / Views /  Inflation: Fog of war
Back

India’s retail inflation eased to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in January, according to government data released on Monday. This, however, is hardly comforting, given that it’s still well above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 6% upper bound. The rate will now have to drop substantially in March for RBI’s 5.7% estimate for this quarter to come good. An anticipated cool-off in food prices might help, but core inflation remains sticky and could compel the central bank to revisit its calculations. Elevated inflation also strengthens the case for continued rate hikes. But with economic growth slipping to 4.4% in the quarter ended December and other weaknesses expected, that decision may not be straightforward. Meanwhile, which way monetary policy goes in the US, which will have a bearing on RBI’s approach, is going through another round of guessing. After Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse was followed by Signature Bank’s in quick succession, Goldman Sachs no longer sees the Federal Reserve hiking its policy rate next week. Sudden clouds of uncertainty have arisen from the very war against inflation. And that makes policy calls even trickier for central banks to take.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout