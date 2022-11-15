Inflation in India less as compared to US, UK: Rajnath Singh3 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 06:27 AM IST
- Rajnath Singh claimed that the country's economy is progressing rapidly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said inflation in India is less as compared to the US, the UK and other countries. "Inflation in India is less as compared to America (US), Britain and other countries. Our economy is currently at the fifth position, which will rise to third place in the coming times," Rajnath Singh said.