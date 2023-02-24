‘Inflation may cool, but risks remain’
India’s retail inflation accelerated to a three-month high of 6.52% in January, crossing the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6% after a gap of two months.
New Delhi: India’s headline inflation may soften going forward, but geopolitical conflicts and supply chain disruptions pose risks, the department of economic affairs said on Thursday. In its monthly review for January, the department said exports may also show tepid growth as India’s major export markets are forecast to decline sharply in 2023.
