‘Inflation may cool, but risks remain’

Similarly, as with prices, external deficits may be a less of a challenge in FY24 than in FY23, but “close attention to trends in international trade and capital flows will be warranted," it said.Although most commodity prices have been easing since June 2022, in January 2023, they remained elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels, prolonging energy and food insecurity challenges. Crude oil prices have steadily declined from their mid-2022 peak but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.As the wholesale price index based inflation declined to a 24-month low of 4.74% in January, the monthly economic review pointed out that this would also “soften" headline inflation going forward.