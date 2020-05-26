Inflation may not burn a hole in the pocket this year

Many have pointed out that supply disruptions induced by covid-19, coupled with fiscal and monetary stimuli, will create an inflationary impulse. Others have cautioned against the risks of a deflationary spiral. Mint explores which of the two is likely to happen in the future

What is RBI’s outlook on the inflation front?

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) has maintained an uncertain outlook on inflation because of problems with data collection, partly caused by the lockdown imposed to check the spread of covid-19. Both demand and supply are missing in the system with nearly 70% of the economy shut. Information on price movements across different sectors, food items and commodities is sketchy at best and not based on a fair demand-supply situation. MPC has, therefore, chosen to adopt a wait-and-watch approach rather than provide a concrete forecast of inflation for the weeks ahead.

Why have prices of vegetables crashed?

At wholesale vegetable markets in Delhi, prices of tomatoes recently plunged to ₹1-2 a kg, while those of onions fell to as little as ₹8. A major reason for this slump was the lack of demand from hotels and restaurants. Additionally, a good crop has increased the supply of onions and tomatoes that has resulted in the prices of these vegetables getting pushed further downwards. Over the next few months, as people opt to dine out less and instead eat at home because of the fear of the coronavirus, India could witness a substantial moderation in farm prices across different parts of the country.

View Full Image A moderating trend

Will supply disruptions not have an effect on inflation?

The nationwide lockdown since 25 March and mobility curbs have disrupted supply chains across the country. This disruption means frequent mismatch between supply and demand across different regions that can have an inflationary impulse. But ultimately, supply chains tend to repair themselves. So, any inflationary impulse due to supply disruption will be temporary.

What about fiscal and monetary expansion?

Conventional wisdom has it that fiscal and monetary expansions tend to create inflation. However, the current situation is different as any such expansion is unlikely to cause a significant rise in demand that could lead to inflation. With vegetable prices in check and wage cuts across the board, we are looking at a lower nominal level of income, which is likely to translate into lower levels of overall demand. Moreover, more than the fiscal expansion, it is the way money is utilized that determines the actual impact on the deficit.

Will moderate prices prevail through 2020?

There are few instances of prices rising when wages have dropped. Real estate prices are moderating, especially in the commercial property space, as companies test the practice of their employees working from home. These factors suggest low levels of inflation for a major part of the year that can open up further monetary space. The supply-demand mismatch can cause temporary inflationary spikes in the next two months, but this will happen occasionally.

Karan Bhasin is a Delhi-based policy researcher.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via