Inflation may not burn a hole in the pocket this year

At wholesale vegetable markets in Delhi, prices of tomatoes recently plunged to ₹1-2 a kg, while those of onions fell to as little as ₹8. A major reason for this slump was the lack of demand from hotels and restaurants. Additionally, a good crop has increased the supply of onions and tomatoes that has resulted in the prices of these vegetables getting pushed further downwards. Over the next few months, as people opt to dine out less and instead eat at home because of the fear of the coronavirus, India could witness a substantial moderation in farm prices across different parts of the country.