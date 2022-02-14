Inflation number should not cause alarm: Shaktikanta Das

Speaking at a press briefing with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman after the RBI’s board meeting here, Das said that the inflation momentum has been on a downward slope since October and it was primarily statistical reasons which resulted in high inflation especially in the third quarter of FY22. The same base effect will play in different ways in the coming months, said Das. “Today’s inflation print which will be announced by 5.30 pm.. and I said it specifically in my monetary policy statement that today’s inflation print is expected to be close to 6%. That should not surprise or create alarm," Das said.