Inflation surges in July, dims hope of rate cut

Inflation surges in July, dims hope of rate cut1 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2020, 10:45 PM IST
A continuing trend of rising inflation for three consecutive quarters has forced RBI to explain the reasons to the government
Rising food prices pushed up CPI inflation to 6.93% in July. Inflation above 6% for three quarters forces RBI to write a letter to the government explaining the reason for the overshoot. It may also come in the way of future rate cuts.
