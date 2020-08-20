Home >News >India >Inflation surges in July, dims hope of rate cut
Inflation surges in July, dims hope of rate cut

1 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2020, 10:45 PM IST Livemint

A continuing trend of rising inflation for three consecutive quarters has forced RBI to explain the reasons to the government

Rising food prices pushed up CPI inflation to 6.93% in July. Inflation above 6% for three quarters forces RBI to write a letter to the government explaining the reason for the overshoot. It may also come in the way of future rate cuts.

