Inflation surges in July, dims hope of rate cut

Rising food prices pushed up CPI inflation to 6.93% in July. Inflation above 6% for three quarters forces RBI to write a letter to the government explaining the reason for the overshoot. It may also come in the way of future rate cuts.

Rising food prices pushed up CPI inflation to 6.93% in July. Inflation above 6% for three quarters forces RBI to write a letter to the government explaining the reason for the overshoot. It may also come in the way of future rate cuts.

View Full Image Photo; istock

View Full Image Photo; istock Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Topics InflationRBI