Inflation surprise in Jan may fuel April rate hike
- After staying below 6% for two months, CPI rose above the mark in Jan
- Inflation slid to 5.88% in November and to 5.72% in December
MUMBAI : Economists expect the Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel to effect another interest rate hike in April, after inflation breached the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance limit of 6% in January.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×