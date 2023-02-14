MUMBAI : Economists expect the Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel to effect another interest rate hike in April, after inflation breached the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance limit of 6% in January.

On Monday, inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) accelerated to 6.52% for January, breaching the upper bound of RBI’s 2-6% target. After staying above 6% for 10 months from January to October last year, it slid to 5.88% in November and to 5.72% in December.

The surprise surge in retail inflation in January has led experts to believe that the tightening cycle will not end as soon as expected.

“While an inflation print of up to 6% was expected in January, 6.5% was certainly a surprise," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

The unexpected surge, Sabnavis said, vindicates the hawkish tone of the monetary policy committee’s (MPC) statement on 8 February and its decision to remain in liquidity withdrawal mode. “This also ensures there will be no rate cut in FY24, and a 25-bps hike in the April policy seems a possibility if February CPI inflation is at 6.5% or more. However, I believe that if February CPI is up to 6%, RBI will go for a pause in April," he said.“Due to a lower supply of government securities as the government’s borrowing programme nears completion in FY23, the market was expecting yields to fall. However, with inflation data coming in at a three-month high, yields have inched up," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury at Jana Small Finance Bank.

Tripathi said high inflation negated the impact of the low supply of government securities, and the market is now expecting at least one more rate hike.

To be sure, the monetary policy committee’s decision may be influenced by any change in price trends during February, the economists said.

Before the January inflation numbers were released, economists expected RBI to pause its ongoing rate hike cycle that began in May. RBI had even lowered its inflation expectation for the January-March quarter by 20 bps to 5.7% in February from 5.9% in December. So far, in the current tightening cycle, RBI has raised its repo rate by 250 bps to 6.5%. The tightening and gradual withdrawal of excess liquidity was necessitated after runaway prices threatened to hamper long-term growth prospects.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on 8 February that rate hikes since May last year are still working their way through the system. He said the MPC believes that calibrated monetary policy action is required to keep inflation expectations anchored, break the persistence of core inflation and strengthen medium-term growth prospects.Others said the January inflation number comes at a time the central bank has been pointing out unrelenting core inflation or inflation excluding food and fuel.“The RBI’s hawkish rhetoric was a surprise for the market last week, but its position has been validated. We see greater risks of another rate hike in April," economists at Barclays said in a note on Monday. Barclays said while it is possible that February inflation will be above 6%—it is expecting 6.3%—the direction of travel on CPI inflation is still lower, not higher.

shayan.g@livemint.com