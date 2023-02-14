Inflation surprise in Jan may fuel April rate hike

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on 8 February that rate hikes since May last year are still working their way through the system. He said the MPC believes that calibrated monetary policy action is required to keep inflation expectations anchored, break the persistence of core inflation and strengthen medium-term growth prospects.Others said the January inflation number comes at a time the central bank has been pointing out unrelenting core inflation or inflation excluding food and fuel.“The RBI’s hawkish rhetoric was a surprise for the market last week, but its position has been validated. We see greater risks of another rate hike in April," economists at Barclays said in a note on Monday. Barclays said while it is possible that February inflation will be above 6%—it is expecting 6.3%—the direction of travel on CPI inflation is still lower, not higher.

