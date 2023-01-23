The squeeze on India’s consumers is yet to lift4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 05:41 AM IST
Just as rural demand shows signs out of bottoming out, the outlook for jobs and consumption in cities is dimming.
Manufacturing of wants is hard anywhere for marketers, but the challenge is bigger when the bottom half of the population takes home only 13% of national income. While India’s rapid economic growth since the 1990s has undoubtedly expanded the spending capacity of its 1.4 billion people, acute and rising inequality — among the worst in the world — makes for a notoriously budget-conscious median consumer. Companies can take nothing for granted: For Unilever’s local Indian unit, a late winter crimped sales of skin-care products last quarter.
