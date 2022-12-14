While addressing the lower house of Parliament on Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman affirmed the resilience of the Indian economy amidst global headwinds. The minister was speaking while addressing the questions raised regarding the Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23.

10 things Union Finance Minister said in Parliament:

1. The minister pointed out that the first Supplementary Demands for Grants is coming at a time when economies of both the developed and developing world is facing severe headwinds.

2. The minister quoted the report of Word Bank on the Indian Economy and said the government's policy response to the external shock aimed at protecting macroeconomic stability and protecting vulnerable households has been carefully designed and well targeted given increasingly limited fiscal space like the Covid-19 response, it combined demand and supply side policies.

3. While speaking on the rural job demand, the minister said that the demand for work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme (MGNREGA) is falling.

4. Speaking on inflation, the minister mentioned that the India's retail inflation is at 11-month low of 5.8 per cent in November from 6.77 per cent in the previous month

5. Prime Minister Narendra and other groups of ministers are making periodic interventions for inflation management and control as a result of which, inflation is coming down, the minister added.

6. The minister cleared that currently, India is the fastest growing economy with low levels of inflation and no fear of stagflation.

7. On fiscal deficit, Sitharaman expressed confidence that the government will meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of the GDP in the current financial year.

8. On the depreciating value of the rupee against the dollar, the minister said the domestic unit is appreciating against all other currencies and the depreciation is lower compared to other currencies of the world.

9. Due to the various measures of government, the non-performing assets (NPAs) have decreased drastically to 7.28% at the end of March 2022.

10. India's forex reserves are one of the highest in the world, providing a cushion against global spillover, Sitharaman said quoting the World Bank report.

The Lok Sabha passed the Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 which will provide the government with additional Rs. 3.25 lakh crore.

With inputs from agencies.