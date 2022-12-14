Inflation to fiscal deficit: 10 things Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament2 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 05:08 PM IST
- The minister was speaking while addressing the questions raised regarding the Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23
While addressing the lower house of Parliament on Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman affirmed the resilience of the Indian economy amidst global headwinds. The minister was speaking while addressing the questions raised regarding the Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23.